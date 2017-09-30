Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Puerto RicoLin-Manuel Miranda: Donald Trump Is 'Going Straight to Hell' for Puerto Rico Response
Viva Broadway To Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month
North KoreaRex Tillerson: U.S. Has Direct 'Lines of Communication' With North Korea
U.S. Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Visits China
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
onetime'A Declining World.' Mormon Leader Reaffirms Religion's Opposition to Same-Sex Marriage
River Moore
Seth Brandon Spangler
Seth Brandon Spangler, 31, on Sept. 29, 2017, in Georgia. Two police officers were shot, one of them fatally, when suspect Spangler, walked out of a wooded area accompanied by Samantha Roof, 22, and opened fire. Georgia Bureau of Investigation—AP

Friend: Slain Georgia Police Officer Was the 'Absolute Kindest Person'

TIME
2:40 PM ET

(CEDARTOWN, Ga.) — A Georgia police officer killed while investigating a stolen vehicle is being remembered as a devoted wife and mother who was always willing to help others.

Polk County police Officer Kristen Hearne was fatally shot Friday when she and Officer David Goodrich investigated a car found beside a rural road. Goodrich's bulletproof vest protected him from serious injury. The suspected gunman, 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler, was arrested a few hours later after he emerged from a patch of woods and surrendered.

"Kristen is the absolute kindest person anyone would ever meet," said Nicole Smith, a close friend of Hearne's since high school in Rockmart. "She went out of her way to help anyone she could. The world could definitely have used 100 more of her. "

In an interview with The Associated Press, Smith said that Hearne adored her family and losing her is devastating.

"She was one of my very best friends," Smith said. "She was too amazing to even put into words."

Hearne, 29, was a five-year veteran of the department who worked hard and loved her job, Police Chief Kenny Dodd said. She was married with a 3-year-old son.

"Words can't express the sorrow and the hurt that we feel right now as an agency," Dodd said.

Goodrich was a rookie officer who'd been with the department for about six months.

Goodrich had gone to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle just before 11 a.m., and Hearne came as backup. Spangler and Samantha Roof, 22, walked out of a wooded area toward the officers. When the officers began talking to them, they acted suspiciously and Spangler pulled out a handgun and shot both officers, said Vernon Keenan, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Dodd said Spangler was wanted for a probation violation in a neighboring county. Now he faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the slaying of Hearne and shooting of Goodrich.

When Spangler emerged from the woods a second time, he was wearing no clothes, Dodd said.

"This was obviously not his first run-in with the law," Dodd said at a news conference. "I have no idea why he thought it was worth the life of a police officer who was just doing her job. It's a senseless killing."

Spangler and Roof ran from the scene and a manhunt ensued. Roof was quickly arrested and Spangler surrendered to officers hours later, Keenan said.

"He came out of the woods with no clothes on and just gave himself up," Dodd said. "So we are currently out there with canines searching for articles of clothing."

Roof will also face felony charges, Keenan said.

Both officers acted bravely, Dodd said.

Funeral services are pending. In addition to her husband, Matt, and son, Isaac, Hearne is survived by her parents and a younger brother.

Spangler was wanted on outstanding Walker County warrants for probation violation, Keenan said.

Georgia Department of Corrections records show Spangler was released from prison in August 2016. He had been serving time for convictions on a 2011 charge of cruelty to children as well as criminal counts added in 2015 for methamphetamine possession and possession of drugs by a prisoner.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME