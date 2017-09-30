U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Puerto RicoThe San Juan Mayor Asked for More Aid for Puerto Rico. Here’s How You Can Help
Puerto Rico, Hurricane, Maria
celebritiesWatch Ryan Gosling and Jay Z Film This Awkward But Funny SNL Promo
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeA Drug Dealer's Security Cameras Gave Police a Helping Hand
Security Cameras
Gavel on sounding block
Getty Images
Crime

'I'm Not a Bad Person.' Man Apologizes for Wrong-Way DUI Crash That Killed 5

Associated Press
2:43 PM ET

(SCRANTON, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man who acknowledged he was driving drunk before a wrong-way crash that killed five people apologized to the victims' families before he was sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.

Thirty-year-old Gennadiy Manannikov, of Lake Ariel, was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in July to five counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the January 2016 crash.

Before sentencing, he said poor judgment put him behind the wheel.

"I'm not a bad person," Manannikov said. "I made a bad choice that night."

State police say Manannikov drove the wrong way on Interstate 81 in northeast Pennsylvania for about 7 miles before colliding head-on with another vehicle. Vinodchandra Patel, 68; Komal Vyas, 30; and Shilpaben Patel, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Bhaveshkumar Patel, 42, died about a week later. Also killed was a passenger in Manannikov's car, 32-year-old Ashley Wheeler.

"I don't think we've ever seen such a tragedy," Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon said.

He said the defendant had been drinking at a restaurant and his blood-alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit for driving.

Manannikov said he would change places with any of the victims if he could, a sentiment that his attorney said he has expressed repeatedly. Defense attorney Terry McDonald said his client took responsibility to spare the victims' families more pain. McDonald said his client has had insomnia and struggles to forgive himself.

Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle said she believes Manannikov is remorseful and urged him to speak out against intoxicated driving.

"You're a 30-year-old man and you have to live for the rest of your life with the horror of your actions," Moyle said. "Intentional or unintentional, the results are the same."

Wheeler's sister, Ryan Butler, called the defendant a "sociopathic maniac" who hid his behavior behind a wall of "alcohol-made-me-do-it."

"You've taken children's parents. Don't forget it," said Lisa Dobitsch, Wheeler's aunt.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME