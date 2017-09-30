U.S.
Puerto Rico

MSNBC Host to Trump: 'Poor Leadership' Is Golfing While Americans Die

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:57 PM ET

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump for his attack on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Saturday.

"Poor leadership would be hiding at a country club golfing while fellow Americans are suffering and dying. She's not doing that. You are," Scarborough tweeted, referring to Trump saying Cruz and others in Puerto Rico have "poor leadership ability."

Trump also tweeted that Cruz started acting "nasty" to him after Democrats told her to and that Puerto Rican officials "want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

His comments came after Cruz demanded more aid during a press conference Friday.

Scarborough also retweeted comments from Morning Joe co-host and fiancée Mika Brzezinski.

"First the President attacks an American hero fighting for his life, now he attacks AMERICANS suffering through 2017's Katrina. #hesnotfit," Brzezinski tweeted.

