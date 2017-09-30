Joe Scarborough attends the "The Right Path: From Ike To Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics - And Can Again" book event on November 12, 2013 in New York, United States.

Joe Scarborough attends the "The Right Path: From Ike To Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics - And Can Again" book event on November 12, 2013 in New York, United States. Photo by Rob Kim—Getty

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump for his attack on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Saturday.

"Poor leadership would be hiding at a country club golfing while fellow Americans are suffering and dying. She's not doing that. You are," Scarborough tweeted, referring to Trump saying Cruz and others in Puerto Rico have "poor leadership ability."

Poor leadership would be hiding at a country club golfing while fellow Americans are suffering and dying. She's not doing that. You are. https://t.co/N4wJg5nrGQ - Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2017

Trump also tweeted that Cruz started acting "nasty" to him after Democrats told her to and that Puerto Rican officials "want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

His comments came after Cruz demanded more aid during a press conference Friday.

Scarborough also retweeted comments from Morning Joe co-host and fiancée Mika Brzezinski.

"First the President attacks an American hero fighting for his life, now he attacks AMERICANS suffering through 2017's Katrina. #hesnotfit," Brzezinski tweeted.