U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
North KoreaRex Tillerson: U.S. Has Direct 'Lines of Communication' With North Korea
U.S. Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Visits China
onetime'A Declining World.' Mormon Leader Reaffirms Religion's Opposition to Same-Sex Marriage
River Moore
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeEx-Police Officer Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old Autistic Boy
Boy Killed Louisiana Shooting
Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Donald Trump Is 'Going Straight to Hell' for Puerto Rico Response

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:41 PM ET

Lin-Manuel Miranda strongly condemned President Donald Trump's response after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico saying he is "going straight to hell."

"You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, 'Right this way, sir.' They'll clear a path," the Hamilton star tweeted.

Miranda also linked to Trump's tweets attacking San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for being "nasty" to him, having poor leadership and saying she and others in Puerto Rico "want everything to be done for them."

Miranda commented over a series of tweets that Trump has been spending his time golfing while Cruz has been working and saving lives.

Trump plans to go to Puerto Rico for the first time Tuesday, close to two weeks after the hurricane made landfall on Sept. 20.

Miranda in his tweets also linked to the Hispanic Federation's donation page while continuing to comment on Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME