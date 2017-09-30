Lin-Manuel Miranda: Donald Trump Is 'Going Straight to Hell' for Puerto Rico Response

Lin-Manuel Miranda strongly condemned President Donald Trump's response after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico saying he is "going straight to hell."

"You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, 'Right this way, sir.' They'll clear a path," the Hamilton star tweeted.

Miranda also linked to Trump's tweets attacking San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for being "nasty" to him, having poor leadership and saying she and others in Puerto Rico "want everything to be done for them."

Miranda commented over a series of tweets that Trump has been spending his time golfing while Cruz has been working and saving lives.

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, 'Right this way, sir.'

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Trump plans to go to Puerto Rico for the first time Tuesday, close to two weeks after the hurricane made landfall on Sept. 20.

Miranda in his tweets also linked to the Hispanic Federation's donation page while continuing to comment on Trump.