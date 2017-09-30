U.S.
Crime

Teen Dies After He Was Shot in the Head While Group Played With Gun

TIME
11:24 AM ET

(GARLAND, Texas) — A Dallas-area teenager has died two days after being shot in the head by another teen as they played with a handgun.

Garland police say the 15-year-old boy died Thursday.

Authorities say 17-year-old Andy Erives is charged with manslaughter in the death. Police have not released the name of the boy who died.

Erives, the shooting victim and another teen were playing with the gun at a home on Tuesday. Police say Erives pointed the weapon at the 15-year-old and fired. Authorities haven't said if he intended to shoot or if it was accidental.

Erives fled the home but was later captured and taken to the Garland Detention Center. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

It's not clear if Erives has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

