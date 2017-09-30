U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Television2 New Judges Sign on for 2018 'American Idol' Reboot
2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Lionel Richie - Arrivals
CrimeNaked Man Walks Out of Woods and Surrenders After Killing Police Officer
Seth Brandon Spangler
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoU.S. Military: We'll Stay in Puerto Rico Until 'All Needs Are Met'
Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria
Police lights
Brad Thompson—Getty Images/Flickr RF
Colorado

3 People Killed After Car Crashes Into Bear on Interstate

Associated Press
11:08 AM ET

(DENVER) — Three people were killed and four seriously injured Friday morning when a car careened off a major highway after it struck a bear.

Seven people were in the Chevrolet SUV that slid across the center median, crossing over lanes of traffic before it flew off Interstate 70 about 3:30 a.m. near Rifle, Colorado, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The people who were killed Friday morning after they were ejected from a car include Kimberly Hernandez, 7, and Eugenio Hernandez Altamirano, 63, who died at the scene, authorities told KDVR TV. Brizeyda Hernandez, 15, was taken to Grand River Hospital in nearby Rifle, Colorado and then flown to Children's Hospital in Denver, where she died, KDVR reported.

The Colorado State Patrol says four other people in the car suffered serious injuries. They are a 9-year-old boy from New Castle, Colorado; a 62-year-old woman from Carbondale, Colorado; the 36-year-old male driver from New Castle; and a 32-year-old female passenger.

None of the seven people in the car are believed to have been wearing seat belts or sitting in a child safety seat at the time of the crash, the State Patrol said.

The bear was killed in the crash and taken by the Department of Wildlife, the State Patrol said.

Drugs, alcohol, and the speed of the vehicle were not considered factors in the crash, the State Patrol said. The case is under investigation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME