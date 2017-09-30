Van Plows Into 3 Pedestrians Outside New York's Penn Station

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: Members of the New York City Police Counterterrorism force stand guard outside Penn Station on August 18, 2017 in New York City. The NYPD has increased security around New York City after the terror attacks in Spain. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A van driver who hit three pedestrians outside New York's Penn Station has told police it happened accidentally when his gas pedal got stuck on a floor mat.

The three people were hit Friday evening. Police say they were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the driver's claim the gas pedal got stuck on the floor mat.

Witness Mike Lamencusa says he saw the van hit two of the victims. He says he was standing outside Penn Station when he saw the van speed up and hit them. He says one victim was dragged by the van and it was "horrible."