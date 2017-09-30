U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeSex, Drugs and Infractions: Inside Susan Smith’s Life in Prison for Drowning Her 2 Sons
SUSAN SMITH
sexismNo, Hugh Hefner Did Not Love Women
FRANCE-HEFNER-PLAYBOY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaRex Tillerson on North Korea: We Need to 'Calm Things Down'
U.S. Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Visits China
Security Increased In New York City After Terror Atacks In Spain
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: Members of the New York City Police Counterterrorism force stand guard outside Penn Station on August 18, 2017 in New York City. The NYPD has increased security around New York City after the terror attacks in Spain. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Stephanie Keith—Getty Images
New York

Van Plows Into 3 Pedestrians Outside New York's Penn Station

Associated Press
9:12 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — A van driver who hit three pedestrians outside New York's Penn Station has told police it happened accidentally when his gas pedal got stuck on a floor mat.

The three people were hit Friday evening. Police say they were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the driver's claim the gas pedal got stuck on the floor mat.

Witness Mike Lamencusa says he saw the van hit two of the victims. He says he was standing outside Penn Station when he saw the van speed up and hit them. He says one victim was dragged by the van and it was "horrible."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME