U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
North KoreaRex Tillerson on North Korea: We Need to 'Calm Things Down'
U.S. Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Visits China
CrimeProsecutors: Man Doused Sleeping Girlfriend's Bed With Gas and Set Her on Fire
Police car lights on top of cars
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
New YorkVan Plows Into 3 Pedestrians Outside New York's Penn Station
Security Increased In New York City After Terror Atacks In Spain
SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO SEPTEMBER 29: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, hands in solar lamps to La Perla Residents. Hurricane Maria passed through Puerto Rico leaving behind a path of destruction across the national territory.  Photograph by Dennis—The Washington Post/Getty
Puerto Rico

San Juan Mayor Responds to Donald Trump's Twitter Attack

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:15 AM ET

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz seemed to make a response to President Donald Trump's Hurricane Maria criticism on Twitter Saturday by focusing on the work that needs to be done in Puerto Rico.

"The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else," Cruz tweeted in English and Spanish.

Her comment came about half an hour after Trump, in a series of tweets, slammed her and other Puerto Rican officials' leadership ability and said she starting acting "nasty" toward him after Democrats told her to.

"The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump," Trump tweeted.

After saying Cruz and "others in Puerto Rico" have "such poor leadership ability," he added that "they want everything to be done for them." He also said 10,000 federal workers are in Puerto Rico.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME