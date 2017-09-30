San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, hands in solar lamps to La Perla Residents. Hurricane Maria passed through Puerto Rico leaving behind a path of destruction across the national territory.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, hands in solar lamps to La Perla Residents. Hurricane Maria passed through Puerto Rico leaving behind a path of destruction across the national territory. Photograph by Dennis—The Washington Post/Getty

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz seemed to make a response to President Donald Trump's Hurricane Maria criticism on Twitter Saturday by focusing on the work that needs to be done in Puerto Rico.

"The goal is one: saving lives . This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else," Cruz tweeted in English and Spanish.

Her comment came about half an hour after Trump, in a series of tweets, slammed her and other Puerto Rican officials' leadership ability and said she starting acting "nasty" toward him after Democrats told her to.

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM - Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017

"The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump," Trump tweeted.

After saying Cruz and "others in Puerto Rico" have "such poor leadership ability," he added that "they want everything to be done for them." He also said 10,000 federal workers are in Puerto Rico .

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017