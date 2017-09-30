Donald Trump: Puerto Rico Wants 'Everything to Be Done for Them’

President Donald Trump criticized Puerto Rico Sunday morning on Twitter, claiming there is "poor leadership ability" among officials and that they "want everything to be done for them" after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The series of tweets against Puerto Rican officials began when Trump said Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz has been "nasty" to him after after allegedly being asked to act that way by Democrats.

Cruz made a plea for help during a press conference Friday.

"I am begging you. Begging anyone that can hear us to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening, we are dying. And you are killing us with the inefficiency," Cruz said of Hurricane Maria's aftermath.

When addressing Trump, she asked he make sure there is someone "up to the task of saving lives."

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Trump also said that leaders in Puerto Rico were "not able to get their workers to help" and credited federal workers for doing a "fantastic job."

The comments come after Trump faced criticism over his response to Puerto Rico.