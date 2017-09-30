U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Air ForceAir Force Academy Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Possible Shooter
United States Air Force Academy
White House'Speaks Volumes.' No White House Invite for Champion Women's Basketball Team
Mississippi State v South Carolina
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
party problemsRoy Moore Is Doing Bernie Sanders Progressives a Big Old Favor
Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Roy Moore Holds Campaign Event In Fairhope, Alabama
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 27, 2017, after traveling to Indiana to unveil his tax reform plan.  Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
White House

Why Being Called a 'Good Man' by Donald Trump Is Sometimes an Omen

Jill Colvin / AP
7:10 AM ET

(BRANCHBURG, N.J.) — Sometimes it's better not to be a nice guy.

President Donald Trump has dismissed and accepted the resignations of a growing list of administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Trump said before the news broke that he was disappointed with Price for reportedly taking numerous, expensive charter flights, when cheaper commercial options were available. But he also offered compliments.

"He's a very, very fine man," Trump repeated as he departed the White House en route to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"I felt very badly because Secretary Price is a good man," Trump said, adding later: "I think it's a shame because as a human being, Tom Price is very good man."

It's not the first time Trump has offered praise just before or after showing someone the door.

As Trump was preparing to part ways with his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, he was asked about Bannon's fate at a news conference in New York.

"I like Mr. Bannon. He's a friend of mine," said Trump, before trying to distance himself from his former general election CEO by pointing out that he'd won the primaries before Bannon came on board.

"I like him. He's a good man. He is not a racist, I can tell you that," Trump said, adding: "He's a good person and I think the press treats him, frankly, very unfairly."

Days later, Bannon was out.

It was a similar case for Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus. Trump announced he was replacing Priebus via tweet from aboard Air Force One last July. Not long after, Trump spoke with reporters on a rainy tarmac, where he repeated his "good man" kiss of death.

"Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job. Gen. Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far. Respected by everybody. A great, great American."

As for Priebus? "Reince Priebus, a good man," Trump repeated, sounding like a tombstone engraving.

Trump also had kind words for his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, whose dismissal he has seemed to most regret.

The day after Flynn's forced resignation, Trump called Flynn "a wonderful man" at a White House news conference and again blamed the news media for treating him "very, very unfairly."

He also defended taking so long to dismiss Flynn after being warned of potential issues.

"This man has served for many years," Trump said in an interview with NBC News. "He's a general, he's a — in my opinion — a very good person."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME