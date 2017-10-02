Paris Fashion Week got the star treatment on Sunday when Dame Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda walked the runway for a L'Oréal Paris fashion show.
The two septuagenerian queens graced the Champs-Elysees catwalk as part of an inclusive cast that included models and brand ambassadors from every walk of life.
During the show, the 72-year-old Mirren strutted down the runway in a menswear-inspired look while swinging a cane, which she jauntily used to point to lucky members of the audience. Fonda, never one to shy away from glamour even at age 79, sported a tiger-striped Balmain gown and stopped to give supermodel Naomi Campbell a hug as she worked the runway.
According to People, both Fonda and Mirren have worked with L'Oreal since 2014. See their fabulous appearance at Paris Fashion Week below.