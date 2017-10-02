Paris Fashion Week got the star treatment on Sunday when Dame Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda walked the runway for a L'Oréal Paris fashion show.

The two septuagenerian queens graced the Champs-Elysees catwalk as part of an inclusive cast that included models and brand ambassadors from every walk of life.

During the show, the 72-year-old Mirren strutted down the runway in a menswear-inspired look while swinging a cane, which she jauntily used to point to lucky members of the audience. Fonda, never one to shy away from glamour even at age 79 , sported a tiger-striped Balmain gown and stopped to give supermodel Naomi Campbell a hug as she worked the runway.

According to People, both Fonda and Mirren have worked with L'Oreal since 2014. See their fabulous appearance at Paris Fashion Week below.

Oh hi it’s just DAME HELEN MIRREN walking the runway at the @Loreal show which took over the Champs-Elysées 👩🏻‍🎨 pic.twitter.com/N5WpoKAWE1 - Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) October 1, 2017