Man Police: Man Hanged Himself After Stabbing His Pregnant Girlfriend to Death and Killing Her Parents

Darrin Klimek—Getty Images

TIME
4:59 PM ET

(NEW ORLEANS) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, fatally shooting her parents and then torching their home has apparently hanged himself.

News outlets report that Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich says 29-year-old Jatory Evans apparently hanged himself Wednesday at the Jefferson Parish Jail. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Glen Boyd says he was found around 4:25 p.m. and pronounced dead later.

Authorities say Evans stabbed his estranged girlfriend, 20-year-old Sydney Hanson, in the bedroom of a home on Nov. 7 before igniting the room while she was still alive. She was seven months pregnant.

He's also accused of shooting and stabbing Hanson's mother, Samantha Hanson, and shooting her father, Dwayne Hanson, in the head.

Cvitanovich says his office will conduct an autopsy on Evans.

