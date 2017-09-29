Politics
Tom Price
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a doctor and former congressman, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing to outline the Trump Administration's proposals to trim the HHS budget.  J. Scott Applewhite—AP
White House

Trump Health Secretary Tom Price Resigns After Private Plane Controversy

Associated Press
5:02 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.

Tom Price's partial repayment and public regrets couldn't save his job.

The Health and Human Services secretary became the first member of the president's Cabinet to leave office in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. Price served less than 8 months.

Trump had said he was "not happy" with Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer's dime for official travel, when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.

The flap over Price has overshadowed Trump's agenda and prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members' travel. The House Oversight and Government Reform committee has launched a broad investigation of top political appointees.

