Crime

Suspect Arrested in 1980 Killing of Pregnant Newlywed Found Naked on Beach

Michael Balsamo / AP
4:44 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a pregnant woman whose naked body was found on a Los Angeles County beach in 1980, sheriff's investigators said Friday.

Teresa Broudreaux, a 20-year-old newlywed, had injuries to her head when she was found at Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates, sheriff's officials said.

Broudreaux also had a 4-year-old daughter.

The sheriff's department said the suspect was identified through DNA evidence, but officials did not release a name or other information.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell has scheduled a news conference later in the day. Broudreaux's husband, Ronnie Fematt, is also expected to attend.

