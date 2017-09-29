U.S.
Gavel on sounding block
brown gavel and open book on a wooden table of the law in the courtroom serggn—Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crime

Woman Is Convicted of Murder After Repeatedly Punching Her Boyfriend's 3-Year-Old Daughter

Associated Press
4:34 PM ET

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — A New York woman accused of beating her boyfriend's 3-year-old daughter and then preventing others from seeking medical care for her has been found guilty of murder.

A judge in Rochester convicted 25-year-old Erica Bell on Friday morning of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter at her bench trial.

Prosecutors say Bell punched Brook Stagles in the stomach three times last November, then didn't seek medical help for her and prevented others from doing so. The girl later died from complications stemming from blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

Bell was the girlfriend of Brook's father, Michael Stagles. Bell claimed he inflicted his daughter's fatal injuries.

Stagles was charged with criminally negligent homicide. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 13.

