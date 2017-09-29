'I Don't Have an Ounce of Guilt.' Woman Is Charged With Trying to Kill Infant With Drug-Laced Milk

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda is accused of trying to kill her infant niece by putting pain relief medication in a bottle of breast milk.

(FORT WAYNE, Ind.) — An Indiana woman accused of trying to kill her infant niece by putting pain relief medication in a bottle of breast milk has been arrested in Michigan.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday that a task force apprehended 19-year-old Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda Thursday in Bay City. Rodriguez-Miranda, of Fort Wayne, is awaiting extradition Friday to Indiana.

She was charged Monday with attempted murder.

Court documents say her mother found text messages in January that her daughter had exchanged with her boyfriend. One allegedly describes mixing crushed pills into breast milk.

In other texts, she wrote "I hope she dies" and told her boyfriend that, "I thought it was funny that I don't have an ounce of guilt."

Rodriguez-Miranda was allegedly angry that her brother, his fiance and their daughter had been staying with her and her mother.

The 11-week-old baby wasn't injured. Court documents say the milk contained the equivalent of nine Excedrin tablets or capsules, enough to kill an adult.