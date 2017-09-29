Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMan Police: Man Hanged Himself After Stabbing His Pregnant Girlfriend to Death and Killing Her Parents
Empty prison cell
CrimeSuspect Arrested in 1980 Killing of Pregnant Newlywed Found Naked on Beach
High Angle View Of Seashore
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NFLDid President Trump’s Attacks Hurt NFL Ticket Sales?
New England Patriots players take a knee during the national anthem before the start of a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sept. 24, 2017.
The Voice - Season 8
THE VOICE -- "Live Finals" Episode 818A -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Linsey, Blake Shelton  NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Football

The Voice Singer Meghan Linsey Says She Received Death Threats After Kneeling at NFL Game

Aric Jenkins
4:25 PM ET

Country singer Meghan Linsey of The Voice and Can You Duet fame took a knee after performing the national anthem at a Sunday NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. Then she got death threats.

Linsey said she anticipated backlash in an interview with the Tennessean. There is a lot of controversy surrounding the act meant to protest police brutality, which was popularized by quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The furor only escalated after President Donald Trump criticized players and the league last week. But she did not expect the threats to be so hateful — like letters wishing that she would get cancer.

“I’ve been waking up with anxiety a lot and it’s hard to eat food and sleep, but other than that, I’m good,” Linsey told the paper Thursday. “I feel like I did the right thing. I don’t have any regrets.

“It wasn’t a matter of standing against our flag or our military,” she continued. “I was standing up for a cause that I believe in. I think that’s a testament of where we are as a country, that it can be so divisive and so volatile. We’re starting to see that more and more since the election. I just haven’t had it directed at me.”

Linsey, the runner-up on the eighth season of The Voice and former member of country duo Steel Magnolia, took solace in the fact that others reached out to her with messages of support. Despite country music being a genre that tends to have more politically conservative listeners, she believes that many in the country community share her beliefs.

“I know it’s hard and scary, but at the same time there’s a real problem in this country with social injustice and racism,” she said. “I think it’s going to take an army of people that are white and privileged to step up and say, ‘No, this is a real thing’ in order for change to happen.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME