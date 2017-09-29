U.S.
georgia

Police Officer Fatally Shot and Another Wounded in Georgia

Associated Press
3:03 PM ET

(CEDARTOWN, Ga.) — A county official in Georgia says one police officer is dead and another wounded after they were shot while approaching a stolen car.

Barry Atkison is an assistant county manager for Polk County in northwest Georgia. He said two suspects have been arrested in the Friday shootings and a third was still being sought by police.

Atkison said the officers were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle that had been reported stolen to police. He said one officer had called the other to serve as backup and both were shot as they approached the vehicle.

Atkison said the wounded officer was shot in the chest, but seemed to have only a minor injury as the bullet struck the officer's protective vest.

