An Image of an NFL Player Burning the U.S. Flag Is Circulating on Social Media — It's Fake

Defensive end Michael Bennett leads the team in the now-traditional post-victory dance in the locker room

Defensive end Michael Bennett leads the team in the now-traditional post-victory dance in the locker room Rod Mar/Seattle Seahawks

Amid heightened tensions between the NFL and President Donald Trump , an image of one of the league's players burning the American flag is circulating around the internet. It's fake.

The "photograph," which has made its way across Facebook and Twitter, shows Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett enthusiastically burning the flag in a locker room as his teammates and head coach Pete Carroll happily look on. The picture is photoshopped.

The majority of the scene in the image is real, as evidence by this tweet from the Seattle Seahawks' official Twitter account in January 2016:

What do you do in the victory locker room? You victory dance.#SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/qJoVyG6ZM8 - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2016

But, as you can see, there is no flag, and there is certainly no fire. But that didn't stop people from sharing the doctored image.

Looks like the NFL wants to burn the flag in the locker room now. @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews please investigate this disgraceful act! pic.twitter.com/ONCOMARPm2 - DeplorableVETRN🇺🇸 (@DeplorableVetrn) September 29, 2017

Look at the elation on their faces. Does it look like the @seahawks care about America or what that flag represents? #UnPatriotic pic.twitter.com/onmu9cvsaZ - Bryan Miles (@bmiles2000) September 29, 2017

But even some anti-NFL users could see that the image is fake. For one, Bennett's hand holding the flag looks off. And two, no sprinklers are going off as a fire burns in a public building.

I'm pretty sure the sprinklers would be going off if this was real. I'm done with the NFL even if it is photoshopped. Enough is enough - Shannon (@shannoneffects1) September 29, 2017

TIME has reached out to the Seattle Seahawks and will update if the organization comments.