Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimePolice: Ex-Officer's 3-Year-Old Daughter Died After Being Left for Hours in Hot Patrol Car
View from the back of a police car
celebritiesOprah Has a Delicious New Favorite Thing All Thanks to Ava DuVernay
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeBus Driver Who Killed 2 People Had DUI Conviction and History of Crashes
Buses Collide Drunken Driving
Defensive end Michael Bennett leads the team in the now-traditional post-victory dance in the locker room.
Defensive end Michael Bennett leads the team in the now-traditional post-victory dance in the locker room Rod Mar/Seattle Seahawks
Football

An Image of an NFL Player Burning the U.S. Flag Is Circulating on Social Media — It's Fake

Aric Jenkins
3:27 PM ET

Amid heightened tensions between the NFL and President Donald Trump, an image of one of the league's players burning the American flag is circulating around the internet. It's fake.

The "photograph," which has made its way across Facebook and Twitter, shows Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett enthusiastically burning the flag in a locker room as his teammates and head coach Pete Carroll happily look on. The picture is photoshopped.

The majority of the scene in the image is real, as evidence by this tweet from the Seattle Seahawks' official Twitter account in January 2016:

But, as you can see, there is no flag, and there is certainly no fire. But that didn't stop people from sharing the doctored image.

But even some anti-NFL users could see that the image is fake. For one, Bennett's hand holding the flag looks off. And two, no sprinklers are going off as a fire burns in a public building.

TIME has reached out to the Seattle Seahawks and will update if the organization comments.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME