celebrities

Oprah Has a Delicious New Favorite Thing All Thanks to Ava DuVernay

Cady Lang
4:07 PM ET

For years, Oprah Winfrey's lists of her favorite things have given us insight into the preferences of the media queen.

Luckily, we won't have to wait for the next edition of "Oprah's Favorite Things" to see what's captured Oprah's fancy of late.

The Cut reports in a review of Oprah's cruise that Oprah says she only recently discovered the joys of Auntie Anne's pretzel-wrapped hot dogs, a delicacy that she was introduced to by director Ava DuVernay while they were filming A Wrinkle in Time. Apparently, "she’d never had one before, and now she loves them."

In addition to finding out that Oprah has very good taste in pretzel offerings, The Cut also revealed that Oprah "loves to drink," and enjoys the good stuff, doing two rounds of tequila shots with some of the cruise guests, and that she even "sometimes she says her prayers drunk on wine."

People may have recently seen her on 60 Minutes as a contributor, but she does it all. Between this cruise account and Reese Witherspoon's FOMO-inducing Instagram shots of Oprah making the cast of A Wrinkle in Time margaritas, Oprah sounds like a pretty good time.

