U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CaliforniaRock Crashes Through Sunroof and Strikes Man's Head at Yosemite
Yosemite Rock Fall
Hurricane Maria‘We Deserve More Help.’ Puerto Ricans Rely on Each Other While Waiting for Aid
Puerto Rico, Hurricane, Maria, aftermath
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Promotes 'Giant, Beautiful, Massive' Tax Plan
Donald Trump
Trees are toppled in a parking lot at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017.
Trees are toppled in a parking lot at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017. Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Rico

More 'Potentially Life-Threatening' Rain and Flooding Threatens Puerto Rico

Aric Jenkins
2:33 PM ET

Just more than a week after Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, another round of heavy rain threatens to worsen the already dire situation.

According to an alert issued by the National Weather Service on Friday, the U.S. territory is in risk of "potentially life-threatening flash flooding" in areas around the damaged Guajataca Dam and heavy rainfall up to four inches is expected across the island.

"This will exacerbate the current situation in Puerto Rico and lead to additional flooding concerns," the forecast reads.

The rain is expected to last throughout the weekend and increase the risk of hazardous rip currents on the northern coast of Puerto Rico. The U.S. Virgin Islands, also damaged from Hurricane Maria, are within the storm's projected path as well.

Puerto Rico is already struggling to rebuild in the aftermath of Maria, with thousands of residents without food, water or power nine days after the hurricane first hit. More than 90% of the island is still without cell phone reception, CNN reported Friday.

Further flooding could jeopardize relief efforts. The U.S. government has already been accused of not doing enough to help the commonwealth, of which all of its residents born there are American citizens.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday. During a speech on tax reform Friday, he pledged that his administration would not rest "until the people of Puerto Rico are safe."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME