World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Koch BrothersMike Pence Will Help the Koch Brothers Plot Their 2018 Strategy
Charles Koch
public healthA Model Almost Lost Her Eye After Getting a Sclera Tattoo. Here's Why She Did It
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Texas2 Children Airlifted to Hospital After Student Driver Crashes Into Day Care
TIME Magazine default image
U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican, May 24, 2017.  Evan Vucci—Pool/Reuters
Pope Francis

Pope Francis Is Writing About Fake News

Tessa Berenson
12:47 PM ET

Pope Francis wants to talk about fake news.

The head of the Catholic Church tweeted Friday that the theme for World Communications Day 2018 will be "the truth will set you free."

"Fake news and journalism for peace," he wrote.

In a statement on the theme, the Vatican said it "relates to so-called 'fake news', namely baseless information that contributes to generating and nurturing a strong polarisation of opinions. It involves an often misleading distortion of facts, with possible repercussions at the level of individual and collective behaviour."

The 52nd World Day of Social Communications will be on May 13, 2018, and Pope Francis's message will be published on Jan. 24, 2018.

"The Church too wishes to offer a contribution," to the discussion of fake news, the Vatican wrote, "proposing a reflection on the causes, the logic and the consequences of disinformation in the media, and helping to promote professional journalism, which always seeks the truth, and therefore a journalism of peace that promotes understanding between people."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME