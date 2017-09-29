Where You Should Road Trip, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

You’ve probably heard (ad nauseam) that it’s not always about the destination, but the journey that leads you there. And, while you may roll your eyes upon hearing it for the umpteenth time, there’s a lot of truth in that often overused statement.

Packing up the car and hitting the road can be just as thrilling as hopping on a plane — there are endless roads that will inspire even the most skeptical of travelers.

The only issue? Figuring out exactly which journey is right for you. Instead of closing your eyes and choosing wherever your finger ends up pointing on a map, trust that your astrological sign will take you where you need to be.

Your zodiac sign often reveals a lot about your personality, so let it guide you to the trip best suited to your likes and dislikes before plugging a foreign destination into your GPS.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A Capricorn knows that practicality is key, but balancing it with adventure and exploration is necessary to maintain a happy life. The Salmon River Scenic Byway , which runs along Idaho’s Salmon River, is the perfect blend of pragmatism and spontaneity.

This picturesque drive starts in Stanley, Montana and imitates the journey of Lewis and Clark , evoking history and nostalgia for this Earth sign. Feed your daring side and stop at the Sunbeam Hot Springs, one of the most popular hot springs in the region. Get back on course and end your journey in Darby, Montana, where the scenic Bitterroot Mountains will surely take your breath away.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarians thrive when they’re out of their element. They’re excited by the idea of unfamiliar landscapes, which is why the Blue Ridge Parkway is the ideal spot for this independent sign to take the wheel.

Starting in Virginia and snaking its way through North Carolina, this 469-mile parkway is famous for its dramatic foliage during the changing seasons.

Give your legs a stretch when you reach the Linn Cove Viaduct, a 1,243-foot bridge that guides you around Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina — it’s here that visitors are encouraged to take the mile-long hike under the Viaduct for a unique perspective.

End your trip at the the Great Smoky Mountains, a marvelous subrange of the Appalachian Mountains.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Ever the dreamer, this water sign thrives in the wonders of nature — especially around any body of water — which is why California’s Pacific Coast Highway is a trip sure to impress a Pisces.

One of the most scenic drives in the United States, this highway gives you coastal views throughout the entirety of its 600-plus miles. Travel over the Bixby Bridge to take in the sights of Big Sur, and make sure you hit up famous places like Malibu, Los Angeles , and San Diego to max out on blissful pit-stops.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An Aries just wants to have fun in life, and what better way to do so than getting your kicks on the famous Route 66 ?

This legendary road spans from Chicago, Illinois all the way to Los Angeles, California , and has some of the most iconic pit-stops in the country.

Bask in pure Americana as you drive past endless diners and dives that play up their prime locations, but don’t forget to stop and take in the awe-inspiring natural sights such as the Ozarks, covering both Missouri and Oklahoma, and the Grand Canyon in Arizona , where 400 of Route 66’s 2,000-plus miles are located.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Laid-back and in no hurry, Tauruses love to enjoy things on a grand scale, and Montana’s Yellowstone Country will give the maximum pleasure with minimal effort.

With almost 400 miles to navigate and not an unattractive view anywhere you turn, this road trip dips through Yellowstone Park and spills into the sights of Stillwater River, Paradise Valley, and the well-known Roosevelt Arch.

Pull over to gaze in awe at Montana’s highest peak, Granite Mountain, which will surely give some perspective to the warm-hearted Taurus who’s taking in the once-in-a-lifetime sight.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Symbolized as twins, a Gemini’s dual personality craves both thrills and challenges, which is why Colorado’s San Juan Skyway is the perfect match for this air sign.

Nicknamed the "Million Dollar Highway," it's best known for its incredible views, but it was actually named for the copious amounts of precious metals that were carried through its trails in late 1800s.

Don’t let this jaw-droppingly scenic road trip fool you, though — the winding mountain roads are not for the faint of heart. Take a pit-stop at Mesa Verde National Park for an eerie sense of history, and see ghost towns reminiscent of the Wild West.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a sign that values the beauty of nature, a nurturing Cancer needs to be driving with the windows down and the sun shining. No road trip will wow this water sign quite like a tour of Hawaii’s Big Island.

Sure, you may have to take a plane to get there, but once you reach Kailua-Kona, rent a car and begin your journey across this incredible island. Before you end up at one of the Big Island’s beautiful beaches , drive the Chain of Craters Road , a 20-mile trip through Hawaii Volcanoes National Park . There you’ll find yourself at the Kilauea volcano, the most active of current shield volcanoes on the Big Island.

End up at Magic Sands Beach, Honl’s Beach, or Kamakahonu Beach — does it really even matter when each stretch of shoreline is as beautiful as the next?

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With a palpable energy that cannot be tamed, Leos have a flair for the dramatic, which is why Florida’s Overseas Highway is the perfect trip for this rambunctious sign.

Easily one of the most scenic drives in the country, the bulk of this journey is over water, allowing for incredible views no matter where a road tripper turns. The Florida Keys’ Seven Mile Bridge is a seriously impressive piece of architecture; upon viewing, one can immediately understand why it’s been used in so many films ("2 Fast 2 Furious" and "License to Kill" being just a few).

Of course, make sure your trip coincides with a sunrise or a sunset, when you’ll witness an unforgettable color palette that will stop even the most hurried of travelers in their tracks.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A Virgo needs a constant source of entertainment in order to avoid boredom during a long road trip. Traveling down the coast of Maine along U.S. Route 1 is a sure way to keep this earth sign's attention.

With 65 lighthouses, picturesque boating towns, and pristine parks, a road trip down this coast will occupy even the most listless of travelers. Don’t miss Bar Harbor, a town located on Mount Desert that serves as the first step into the gorgeous Acadia National Park .

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With a mind that strives to stay tranquil and at peace, a Libra needs a trip that is filled with large doses of nature's beauty. The drive from Portland, Oregon to Redwood National Park , California will complement this air sign’s calming demeanor.

Take your time as you drive down U.S. 101 South/Oregon Coast Highway, and detour to check out the Oregon Caves , natural marble caves that look like they’re truly from another world.

If tree-hugging is more your speed, you’ll be rewarded tenfold when you reach Redwood National Park, which is home to the tallest trees on earth. Driving through 40 miles of rugged coastline will provide enough zen for decades to come.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With a love for the outdoors and a determined spirit, it’s time for Scorpios to pack their parkas and drive the Alaska Highway .

Once described as one of the most challenging construction projects since the Panama Canal, this 1,300-mile marvel offers not only a unique journey, but a glimpse into what feels like another universe.

Keep your sights on Ketchikan , a cozy Alaskan city that offers Native American culture alongside snow-capped mountains. Here, spotting wildlife like wolves and bald eagles is the norm — enough to impress even a Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Much like the centaur that represents their astrological sign, Sagittarians are constantly on the hunt for learning new things. Driving the Oregon Trail will offer endless mental stimulation for this fire sign.

Follow in the footsteps of past pioneers, from the Oregon coast all the way to the sandy shores of Massachusetts. Expect to see Mount Rushmore , Niagara Falls , and the Great Lakes on this 3,300-mile cross-country journey.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com