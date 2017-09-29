A driver who crashed into a day care in Frisco, Texas Thursday afternoon, sending six to the hospital, has apologized and is working with officials.

The driver, who had his learner's permit and was attending the driving school across the street, said he accidentally hit the acceleration rather than the brake pedal causing him to crash into the Primrose School of Frisco at Main and Teel's gate, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

Of the six taken to the hospital, five were children. One is in critical condition and another was admitted to the trauma floor, according to KHOU. Parents picked up their children in the parking lot, and some came to gather their children's belongings, according to the network.

"I hope they're doing ok, and I hope nobody was seriously hurt," parent Patrick Ludley told KHOU.

"We are heartbroken about the accident that happened today at our school, injuring multiple children and teachers. Our Primrose community is our family and nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to our care," Primrose said in a statement.