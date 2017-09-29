Newsfeed
Taylor Swift's New Playlist on Spotify Is a Window Into Her Soul

Raisa Bruner
11:56 AM ET

Curious what Taylor Swift listens to in her down time? Look no further, because the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has just shared a Spotify playlist of her top picks, giving us an illuminating peek into the music that soundtracks her life. (Hint: it's mostly melancholy tunes.)

On the 69-track selection of "Songs Taylor Loves," you'll find fellow reigning ladies of pop Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kesha and Lady Gaga, along with noted pal Ed Sheeran and songwriting collaborator Jack Antonoff (in the form of his band Bleachers). Swift clearly has a thing for atmospheric, emotional pop and slick production; Lana Del Rey, The xx and Halsey are proof. Then there are the unexpected picks: Rihanna's edgy "Kiss It Better," R&B breakout Kehlani, ethereal cool-girl Banks, Donald Glover's falsetto-heavy Childish Gambino on "Redbone," breakout teen hitmaker Khalid. Plenty of Brits beyond Sheeran also make the cut, from former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to former One Direction star Niall Horan to former "You're Beautiful" singer James Blunt and next-on-the-radar talent Dermot Kennedy.

Notably absent: aside from a track by her "Bad Blood" collaborator Kendrick Lamar, there's pretty much no rap or hip-hop to be found here (including, of course, anything from Kanye West). And not a whiff of rival Katy Perry made the cut.

Swift also hasn't forgotten her country roots, putting in tracks by Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley and Brett Young for good measure. The main takeaway is that her taste is wide-ranging, whether she's jamming out to Skrillex or chilling out with Bon Iver. But be warned: this isn't a pump-up playlist. If anything, it's the kind you put on when you're ready to get deep into your feelings, with her selections invariably skewing towards the down-tempo and more melancholy tracks for her artists of choice. Turn this one on when you're ready to curl up with a cat as the weather gets cold. Sounds on-brand.

This also marks an evolution in Swift's relationship with Spotify. She famously removed her catalogue from the streaming service in 2014, finally bringing it back to the platform this summer. Her next album, Reputation, is due out Nov. 10.

