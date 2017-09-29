Newsfeed
viral

The Internet's Mind Is Lost and Nowhere to Be Found Because Beyoncé Released a Remix

Cady Lang
12:10 PM ET

Beyoncé blessed the world on Thursday night by releasing a remix of J. Balvin and Willy Williams' popular song "Mi Gente," her first song since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

While new music from Beyoncé is always exciting, her most recent collaboration is especially notable because she's pledging all profits from the sales of the track to help with the natural disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Mexico and other islands in the Caribbean that were affected by recent storms.

Queen Bey first posted the remix via Instagram along with a caption that drew awareness towards the crisis in Puerto Rico and other islands affected by the recent natural disasters.

"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram.

As might be expected, Beyhive and casual fans alike lost their minds over the new release and promptly took to the web to share their feelings about the "Mi Gente" remix.

Bey's remix to help those affected by the natural disasters in the Caribbean follows her Bey Good campaign to help her hometown of Houston after natural disasters ravaged the city.

