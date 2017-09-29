The Internet's Mind Is Lost and Nowhere to Be Found Because Beyoncé Released a Remix

Beyoncé blessed the world on Thursday night by releasing a remix of J. Balvin and Willy Williams' popular song "Mi Gente," her first song since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

While new music from Beyoncé is always exciting, her most recent collaboration is especially notable because she's pledging all profits from the sales of the track to help with the natural disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Mexico and other islands in the Caribbean that were affected by recent storms .

Queen Bey first posted the remix via Instagram along with a caption that drew awareness towards the crisis in Puerto Rico and other islands affected by the recent natural disasters.

"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram.

As might be expected, Beyhive and casual fans alike lost their minds over the new release and promptly took to the web to share their feelings about the "Mi Gente" remix.

BEYONCÉ RECORDED A SONG IN SPANISH AND IS DONATING ALL THE PROCEEDS TO MEXICO, PUERTO RICO AND OTHER CARIBBEAN ISLANDS. I LOVE MY PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/pv7v5jkMVD - baby boy (@darkwavebaby) September 29, 2017

*listens to beyonce singing in spanish once* pic.twitter.com/C9hI3JYkjP - Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) September 29, 2017

Me listening to Beyoncé sing in Spanish on “Mi Gente” pic.twitter.com/H8MNW7ZODa - LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) September 29, 2017

GIVE ME 280 CHARACTERS SO I CAN TWEET BEYONCÉ WHOLE VERSE - bopper in the corner (@thugyonce) September 29, 2017

beyoncé's mi gente remix is a bop AND she's donating the proceeds to hurricane relief. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/xLYhHx2MKE - antonio (@antoniodelotero) September 29, 2017

Bey's remix to help those affected by the natural disasters in the Caribbean follows her Bey Good campaign to help her hometown of Houston after natural disasters ravaged the city.