Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Koch BrothersMike Pence Will Help the Koch Brothers Plot Their 2018 Strategy
Charles Koch
public healthA Model Almost Lost Her Eye After Getting a Sclera Tattoo. Here's Why She Did It
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Pope FrancisPope Francis Is Writing About Fake News
U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican
Girl tagging boy in relay race on grass field
Girl tagging boy in relay race on grass field in front of school Thomas Barwick—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

What We Lose When Only Rich Kids Play Sports

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is what we lose when only rich kids can play sports.

By Linda Flanagan in the Atlantic

2. Nearly vanquished on the battlefield, ISIS is still thriving online.

By Bennett Seftel in Cipher Brief

3. Can special swim lessons protect children with autism?

By Leah Samuel in STAT News

4. The self-driving cars of the future will need ‘eyes’ like ours.

By Ephrat Livni in Quartz

5. The crisis in Puerto Rico makes a solid case for statehood.

By Kriston Capps in CityLab

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME