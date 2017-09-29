Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
White HouseTom Price Isn’t Actually Paying the Full Cost of Those Private Plane Rides That Had Trump Open to Firing Him
US-POLITICS-AVIATION-PROBE
moviesThe Original Wonder Woman Wants 'Thuggish' James Cameron to 'Stop Dissing' the Reboot
LYNDA CARTER
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
2018 electionThe Donald Trump Era Could Send Moderate Republicans Running for the Exits
President Trump Delivers Remarks On Tax Reform
space travel

Elon Musk Just Revealed More About His Plan to Colonize Mars

Kate Samuelson
7:49 AM ET

When Elon Musk announced his plans last year to build a self-sustaining colony on Mars, many did not think his futuristic goal would or could be achieved in their lifetime.

But the SpaceX founder has now penciled in a date when he hopes the first human landings on Mars could take place—and it's as early as 2024, just seven years away.

Speaking at the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia, on Friday, Musk unveiled plans to send two unpiloted cargo missions to scout water sources and build a fuel plant on Mars in 2022. Two years after that, he plans to send four more flights: two more unpiloted cargo missions and two carrying astronauts.

The rocket system that will be used is known as BFR, which, according to CBS News, is a euphemism for "Big (fill-in-the-blank) Rocket." Musk hopes that the system, which is around 106 meters tall, could one day carry people around Earth from city to city.

 

"That's not a typo, although it is aspirational," he told the conference, referring to the 2022 date. "I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars," he added.

Shortly before his presentation, Musk posted a photo on Instagram of SpaceX's future Martian city, which he captioned "Mars City."

"Opposite of Earth," he wrote. "Dawn and dusk sky are blue on Mars and day sky is red."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME