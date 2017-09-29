World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeGrandma Charged With Smuggling Drugs to Grandson in Jail
CrimeGirl Charged in 'Slender Man' Stabbing Expected to Plead Guilty and Avoid Prison
Slenderman Stabbing
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
food and drinkThink Coffee Is Bad for You? This Ad Campaign May Be Why
Ad For Postum
Puerto Rico

Luis Fonsi and John Leguizamo Send Love to Puerto Rico, Harsh Words to Washington

Lucy Feldman
10:47 AM ET

Singer Luis Fonsi and actor John Leguizamo have bonded over their shared concern for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Fonsi, who is Puerto Rican by birth and currently on tour with a predominantly Puerto Rican team, described how he and his crew have struggled to maintain focus. "You know how hard it is to be in front of a camera and play a part when inside your insides are upside down. I look at my sound guy, and he hasn't talked to his daughter," the "Despacito" star tells Leguizamo in a video conversation for TIME. "We're all trying to be professional because, as they say, the show must go on. [But] it's obvious we're all heavy-hearted and concerned." Fonsi filmed the video for his mega hit, which became the most-watched video on YouTube in August, in the La Perla neighborhood of San Juan, which has been devastated by the storm.

President Donald Trump, who is set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, has faced criticism for the strength and speed of his response to the devastation. "The U.S. is just moving so slow," says Leguizamo, who was born in Bogotá, Colombia. "I hate to say it, but I think partly it's because we're Latin. If Puerto Rico was full of WASP-y white folk, I think there would have been a faster, quicker response."

Fonsi plans to return to La Perla at the first opportunity. "That's the first spot I'm going to hit," he says. "I would not be here without the support that island has given me."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME