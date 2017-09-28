U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
geologyScientists Say They've Found What Could Be Oldest Life on Earth
canada evidence life
Puerto RicoWhere Hurricane Maria Fits in the History of Puerto Rico
Coconut Trees Lying Across Rr Tracks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health Care81% of Voters Don't Like How Republicans Are Handling Health Care
US-CONGRESS-HEALTHCARE-OBAMACARE-POLITICS
Red Lobster's restaurant entrance sign light up at night.
Red Lobster's restaurant entrance sign light up at night. Roberto Machado Noa—LightRocket/Getty Images
Florida

Florida Man Threatens Red Lobster: 'I Work For the Taliban, and I Have a Bomb in This Bag'

Abigail Abrams
7:05 PM ET

Police in Florida are investigating a threat made Thursday when a man walked into a Red Lobster, claimed he had a bomb and was working for the Taliban, and then later said he was joking.

The Largo, Florida police department received a call about the threat shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Red Lobster manager said the man, who has not been identified, entered the restaurant carrying a black bag.

He initially made his threat and then asked to be seated. “Just to make you smile, I work for the Taliban, and I have a bomb in this bag,” he said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The man was taken to a booth near the window, where he and a woman sat away from other diners, according to local radio station News Talk Florida. Red Lobster staff and other customers then evacuated the restaurant.

He left the restaurant at 3:20 p.m. and police officers took him into custody, the Times reported. The man said there was nothing in the bag and that he had been joking. However, the police called in their bomb squad to examine his bag.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME