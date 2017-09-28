Tom Hanks Will Return as David S. Pumpkins for an Animated Half-Hour SNL Special

Tom Hanks as David S. Pimpkins during "Rap Song" on SNL -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Rosalind O'Connor—NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

David S. Pumpkins is returning for Halloween , and this year he's getting his very own special.

The Tom Hanks character scared and danced his way into people's hearts when he first appeared in a Saturday Night Live sketch last October . This year, David S. Pumpkins is coming back as a cartoon with his own half-hour show, NBC announced Thursday.

Hanks will voice the animated character alongside the skit's three writers Mikey Day, Bobby Moynihan (who appeared as skeleton back-up dancers in the original skit), and Streeter Seidell. Peter Dinklage will also lend his vocal talents to the special.

David S. Pumpkins, the animated special. October 28, NBC says. pic.twitter.com/a57vL2TWuE - Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 28, 2017

NBC teased a synopsis of the show on Thursday: “Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.”

Hanks hinted earlier this month that David S. Pumpkins would return when he tweeted a photo of a script for "The David S. Pumpkins Song." Needless to say, viewers can anticipate music during the upcoming special.

NBC will air the program the Saturday before Halloween on Oct. 28, at 11:30 p.m. ET.