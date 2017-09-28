US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 27, 2017, after traveling to Indiana to unveil his tax reform plan.

Donald Trump has been many things: a real estate investor, a reality TV star, and now a President . But apparently also, he's done some art.

Julien's Auctions of Los Angeles will be putting up for sale one of Trump's rare pieces from 1995 in a new "Street, Contemporary, & Celebrity Art" collection this October, with bids now open online .

The artwork at hand is a graphic 12-inch by 9-inch sketch of the Empire State Building, which Julien's describes as " a significant symbol of Trump’s ascent as a real estate mogul." (Indeed, Trump bought a 50% stake in the iconic building in 1994, then levied a number of lawsuits at the residents until ultimately selling it again in 2002.) Julien's continues: "He created the work during the opening of his Mar-a-Lago club and used it as an entry point into the Palm Beach social set by donating the piece for a charity auction at the ArtGras art fair in Palm Beach County." While it originally sold for less than $100, according to the auction house, they now estimate it going for as much as $12,000. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the sale will go to National Public Radio.

It's done in bold black marker on white paper — quite a minimalist design, at odds with his usual approach to lavish decor — and includes Trump's unmistakably spiky signature scrawled alongside the base of the Empire State Building. But if Trump's contemporary sketch isn't quite for you, his piece is in good company: other works in the lot include a Michael Jackson print by Andy Warhol, a Banksy stenciled sign and even a Basquiat self-portrait. (Those are estimated to go for tens of thousands of dollars each.)