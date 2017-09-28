Donald Trump has been many things: a real estate investor, a reality TV star, and now a President. But apparently also, he's done some art.
Julien's Auctions of Los Angeles will be putting up for sale one of Trump's rare pieces from 1995 in a new "Street, Contemporary, & Celebrity Art" collection this October, with bids now open online.
The artwork at hand is a graphic 12-inch by 9-inch sketch of the Empire State Building, which Julien's describes as " a significant symbol of Trump’s ascent as a real estate mogul." (Indeed, Trump bought a 50% stake in the iconic building in 1994, then levied a number of lawsuits at the residents until ultimately selling it again in 2002.) Julien's continues: "He created the work during the opening of his Mar-a-Lago club and used it as an entry point into the Palm Beach social set by donating the piece for a charity auction at the ArtGras art fair in Palm Beach County." While it originally sold for less than $100, according to the auction house, they now estimate it going for as much as $12,000. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the sale will go to National Public Radio.
It's done in bold black marker on white paper — quite a minimalist design, at odds with his usual approach to lavish decor — and includes Trump's unmistakably spiky signature scrawled alongside the base of the Empire State Building. But if Trump's contemporary sketch isn't quite for you, his piece is in good company: other works in the lot include a Michael Jackson print by Andy Warhol, a Banksy stenciled sign and even a Basquiat self-portrait. (Those are estimated to go for tens of thousands of dollars each.)