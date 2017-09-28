Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionTom Hanks Will Return as David S. Pumpkins for an Animated Half-Hour SNL Special
Tom Hanks David S. Pumpkins SNL
celebrities'We Love This Woman': Celebrities React to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Cancer Diagnosis
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
twitterTwitter Found 201 Accounts Linked to Russian Agents Who Bought Facebook Ads
Twitter suspends thousands of accounts for pro-terrorism and violence contents
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 27, 2017, after traveling to Indiana to unveil his tax reform plan.  Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
Art

This Signed Drawing By Donald Trump Is Going Up for Auction

Raisa Bruner
5:08 PM ET

Donald Trump has been many things: a real estate investor, a reality TV star, and now a President. But apparently also, he's done some art.

Julien's Auctions of Los Angeles will be putting up for sale one of Trump's rare pieces from 1995 in a new "Street, Contemporary, & Celebrity Art" collection this October, with bids now open online.

The artwork at hand is a graphic 12-inch by 9-inch sketch of the Empire State Building, which Julien's describes as " a significant symbol of Trump’s ascent as a real estate mogul." (Indeed, Trump bought a 50% stake in the iconic building in 1994, then levied a number of lawsuits at the residents until ultimately selling it again in 2002.) Julien's continues: "He created the work during the opening of his Mar-a-Lago club and used it as an entry point into the Palm Beach social set by donating the piece for a charity auction at the ArtGras art fair in Palm Beach County." While it originally sold for less than $100, according to the auction house, they now estimate it going for as much as $12,000. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the sale will go to National Public Radio.

It's done in bold black marker on white paper — quite a minimalist design, at odds with his usual approach to lavish decor — and includes Trump's unmistakably spiky signature scrawled alongside the base of the Empire State Building. But if Trump's contemporary sketch isn't quite for you, his piece is in good company: other works in the lot include a Michael Jackson print by Andy Warhol, a Banksy stenciled sign and even a Basquiat self-portrait. (Those are estimated to go for tens of thousands of dollars each.)

Our latest art auction catalog is now online! Julien’s Auctions announces its highly anticipated biannual “Street, Contemporary & Celebrity Art Auction”, to be held live at our galleries and online at www.julienslive.com on October 19, 2017. This curated sale of 156 lots features the diverse talents of street artists, contemporary favorites and celebrities showcasing the multitude of styles, mediums and techniques. The sale is anchored by a section of Banksy items and also includes a selection of Shepard Fairy works, Mr. Brainwash, Takashi Murakami 村上隆, along with a variety of other Street Artists. Contemporary artists include Alex Katz, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and photographer Timothy White. Celebrity artists highlights include Donald J. Trump, Tony Curtis, and Phyllis Diller. Learn more at www.JuliensAuctions.com and bid at www.JuliensLive.com! #StreetArt #ContemporaryArt #CelebrityArt #UrbanArt #ModernArt #Auction #LiveAuction #OnlineAuction #JuliensAuctions #Banksy #MrBrainwash #ShepardFairey #TakashiMurakami #Obey #KeithHaring #AlexKatz #Warhol #Basquiat #DonaldTrump #TonyCurtis #PhyllisDiller

A post shared by Julien's Auctions Official (@juliens_auctions) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME