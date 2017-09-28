IKEA Bought TaskRabbit and Now Everyone Is Making the Obvious Joke

The Internet's having a ball with the news that IKEA is buying TaskRabbit .

The deal will make TaskRabbit, the online marketplace people use to hire "rabbits" to help with anything from moving to odd jobs, an independent subsidiary of IKEA , according to the tech news site Recode .

One of the ways TaskRabbit helps its customers with general task avoidance is by connecting them with people who can take care of the dreaded task of putting your desk together.

So naturally, the news was ripe fodder for Twitter users who quickly leapt online to joke about IKEA's latest move.

The furniture assembly connection is the only talking point that matters. See below for the best reactions to the news.

Because you use TaskRabbit to build IKEA furniture. https://t.co/dnGI0KclI6 - Cristina Silva (@cristymsilva) September 28, 2017

still no flying cars but uh now Ikea owns the company that assembles your furniture for you https://t.co/cMeJIgDZgH - Caroline O'Donovan (@ceodonovan) September 28, 2017

I always wondered why IKEA was not monetizing the ecosystem around itself. I guess now don’t have to anymore. https://t.co/9ume2n2v4v - Rodolfo Rosini ☕️✨ (@rodolfor) September 28, 2017

The nugget in this story about TaskRabbit being for small jobs like 'making a trip to IKEA' is incredible given IKEA just bought TaskRabbit. https://t.co/Jrhx22o2uC - Zeninjor Enwemeka (@Zeninjor) September 28, 2017

I mean, @TaskRabbit was kind of a de facto arm of IKEA already https://t.co/lYewBAyHHj - Robert Stephens (@rstephens) September 28, 2017

ikea just purchased taskrabbit i bet that deal was hard to put together bye - lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) September 28, 2017

Does this suggest or imply that assembling Ikea furniture was a significant % of what rabbits were hired for? - Sharky Laguana (@Sharkyl) September 28, 2017

Does this mean some poor souls at Task Rabbit have to make a career out of deciphering Ikea hieroglyphics/instructions every day, all day? https://t.co/TE5a5yZoxa - Shirin (@shiringhaffary) September 28, 2017

Just learned TaskRabbit was purchased by IKEA.. pretty sure I know who's on the short list for new CEO. pic.twitter.com/RCzoKg5Xda - briadavi (@briadavi) September 28, 2017

Strato: Did Ikea buy TaskRabbit because their furniture is too hard to put together? https://t.co/K40VD2UDEl #startup #entrepreneur pic.twitter.com/n8F7pJQoEX - Mark Carrington (@Stratocharge) September 28, 2017