IKEA Bought TaskRabbit and Now Everyone Is Making the Obvious Joke

The Internet's having a ball with the news that IKEA is buying TaskRabbit.
The deal will make TaskRabbit, the online marketplace people use to hire "rabbits" to help with anything from moving to odd jobs, an independent subsidiary of IKEA, according to the tech news site Recode.
One of the ways TaskRabbit helps its customers with general task avoidance is by connecting them with people who can take care of the dreaded task of putting your desk together.
So naturally, the news was ripe fodder for Twitter users who quickly leapt online to joke about IKEA's latest move.
The furniture assembly connection is the only talking point that matters. See below for the best reactions to the news.