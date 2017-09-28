Fans Are Not Happy the New Hocus Pocus Movie Won't Have the Original Cast

Watching Hocus Pocus is a Halloween tradition that's as important as trick-or-treating or playing pranks when the leaves begin to fall and the temperature starts to drop.

So it should come as no surprise that when Disney announced that they would be releasing a new Hocus Pocus tv movie, fans of the original movie were more than excited. However there were some expressions of anger and disbelief that the new project will feature a new cast — meaning that the original Sanderson sisters played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively, won't be reprising their iconic roles as a trio of Salem's infamous witches.

According to Deadline , the Disney Channel reboot won't just have a new cast; they'll also be replacing veteran director Kenny Ortega who helmed the original film.

All of us: “We want a #HocusPocus sequel!”



Disney: “we’re rebooting Hocus Pocus with a brand new cast!”



Us: pic.twitter.com/0ieAa8fwqf - Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 28, 2017

Hang on, they're doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel? pic.twitter.com/ZYvSFyn7Br - Liam Hughes (@liamo_dh) September 28, 2017

When you and your friends find out Hocus Pocus is being remade without the original cast pic.twitter.com/bynrHf20jD - Lumi (@ArcaneLumi) September 28, 2017

A Hocus Pocus reboot without the original cast is not what I requested Disney. - Lana Del Taco (@FeelsAndreaMan) September 28, 2017

Does Disney have any idea how epic a Hocus Pocus sequel with the complete original cast would be, & how much fans would love it? *sigh* - Rigor Morton 💋🃏 🔪 (@WeirdNPissdOff) September 28, 2017

so Disney are remaking Hocus Pocus with a completely new cast??? pic.twitter.com/hAHCHPn29l - Beth (@TheD0ctorDisco) September 28, 2017