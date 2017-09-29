Living
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Supreme CourtNeil Gorsuch Is Already Acting Like He’s Been on the Supreme Court for Years
U.S. Supreme Court portrait - Washington, DC
EducationHarvard Student Asks Betsy Devos About Her Net Worth During School Choice Speech
Harvard DeVos
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicThe 10 Most Convincing Theories About Taylor Swift's Album Reputation
Travel

3 Secrets for Booking a Flight, According to a Pilot

Cailey Rizzo / Travel + Leisure
10:04 AM ET

Last week, Chris Manno released “A Pilot’s Guide for Fearful Flyers,” a book wherein he shares his tips for flying, accrued over more than 30 years of airline service. In the spirit of demystification, he spoke with Travel + Leisure about the secrets of air travel and the “gotchas” that passengers should watch out for.

Related: 5 Buttons You Hope Your Pilot Never Has to Push

Bumping

Over the past few months, incidents of “bumping” — whether voluntary or involuntary (see April’s United debacle) — have made national headlines. While many passengers may be tempted to volunteer for a bump, Manno advised asking a few follow-up questions before giving up a seat.

Passengers should ensure they have a “confirmed seat” on their next flight — otherwise they “could very well end up on stand-by, competing for the few empty seats on subsequent flights and an indefinite travel delay,” Manno told T+L. And even with a confirmed seat, it’s reasonable to ask for meal vouchers during the wait.

Passengers should also be clear about the next flight on which they’re getting rebooked. A “later” flight may not necessarily mean the next flight. For passengers who only have a few hours to volunteer, this clarification could make a big difference.

“Passengers do have leverage on an overbooked flight,” Manno told T+L. “If no one accepts the initial offer, the compensation level will be raised. I've often wanted to tell passengers at the gate, ‘Wait, that'll go higher.’ But of course I don't.”

Insurance

“I used to tell folks deplaning in Mexico: ‘Good-bye, don't parasail or zipline,’ and I wasn't kidding,” Manno said. “I've seen too many bandages and casts on the outbound flight.”

Travel insurance is an add-on that most people don’t consider until it’s too late. However Manno highly suggests tacking it on for any vacation. Policies can cover an unexpected hotel room during flight delays or cancellations, medical treatment in foreign countries, and rebooking fees should anything happen during a trip. None of these are covered in a bare bones booking.

Conditions of Carriage

Although buying from a third-party website could save travelers on airfare, it could cost them once they actually get to the airport.

One particular costly example involves a missed connection or a missed flight. When booking directly through an airline, passengers can generally make up their missed connection without a problem. But if that ticket was purchased through a third party, the story can be different.

“Many third party brokers buy blocks of un-booked airline eats within a certain range of the departure time and then can sell them at a slight mark-up,” Manno said. “But, those seats can be specific: this flight, this day. If it's not the airline itself from whom you've booked a seat, you may have no entitlement to any other flight.”

Passengers can check their eligibility in the “conditions of carriage” part of their booking. However Manno advised against this route, as most “conditions of carriage” sections are about 50 pages long. Travelers are better off reaching out to customer service, via online or the phone, with any questions they may have about their booking.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME