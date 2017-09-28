A Dragon Ate a Woman at This Runway Show Because Fashion Is Cutthroat

At the Kenzo Spring/Summer '18 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, the brand's colorful sartorial offerings by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim weren't the main attraction. On the contrary, the show belonged to the night's entertainment — a traditional Japanese Kagura dance for the label titled "Yamata no Orochi."

The dance, which centers on the legend of an eight-headed, eight-tailed dragon that eats a young girl once a year, was performed by nine Kagura troupes from the Hiroshima prefecture. It's not for nothing that fashion has earned a reputation as a cutthroat industry.

This isn't the first time that Leon and Lim have staged a memorable, non-traditional fashion show. For their Opening Ceremony label shows, they've produced ballets and even hosted a politically-minded pageant featuring the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Ali Wong ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

See the show below.

A Japanese dance performance at @kenzo's #PFW show. #wwdfashion #ss18 (📹: @jessiredale) A post shared by WWD (@wwd) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:44am PDT