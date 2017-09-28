U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
sexismEllen Pao Has Some Sage Advice for Dealing With Sexism
Ellen Pao failed gender discrimination suit against the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers Silicon Valley, San Francisco
TechHere's Where to Buy Nintendo's SNES Classic When it Launches
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
New YorkTeen Charged With Murder After Student Is Stabbed to Death Inside Classroom
School Stabbing
170928-Daniel-Nations
Daniel Nations. El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Crime

Police Probing Possible Link Between Hatchet Threats and Killings of 2 Young Girls

Associated Press
12:03 PM ET

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indiana State Police are investigating whether a man arrested for allegedly threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be a suspect in the killings of two Indiana girls who were hiking.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the agency is speaking with Colorado authorities about 31-year-old Daniel Nations to determine if he could be a suspect in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Riley says the first question is whether Nations was in Indiana on Feb. 13, when the Delphi teens vanished while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports Nations was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet on a hiking trail. He's jailed in El Paso County, Colorado, and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME