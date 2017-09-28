Police Probing Possible Link Between Hatchet Threats and Killings of 2 Young Girls

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indiana State Police are investigating whether a man arrested for allegedly threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be a suspect in the killings of two Indiana girls who were hiking.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the agency is speaking with Colorado authorities about 31-year-old Daniel Nations to determine if he could be a suspect in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams .

Riley says the first question is whether Nations was in Indiana on Feb. 13, when the Delphi teens vanished while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports Nations was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet on a hiking trail. He's jailed in El Paso County, Colorado, and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender.