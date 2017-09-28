Newsfeed
celebrities

Why Amber Rose Decided to Reclaim the Word 'Slut'

Megan McCluskey
12:41 PM ET

Amber Rose has opened up about why she chose to reclaim the word "slut" rather than allow it to be used against her in a derogatory manner.

In an essay for Marie Claire ahead of her third annual Los Angeles SlutWalk — a march that combats the stigma surrounding women and sexuality — the 33-year-old model and actor shared her personal experience with slut-shaming.

"I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been called a slut," she wrote. "From the time I was a young girl—even before I was sexually active—it was a label that was placed on me. As soon as I came into the public eye, I was immediately criticized for everything from my behavior to how I chose to dress. It was undoubtedly hurtful, and getting used to the harsh words I hear so often is still something I struggle with."

Muva — as her fans affectionately refer to her — went on to explain why she chose to begin self-identifying with the label.

"The term 'slut' never seemed to go away—in fact, I began to realize that I’d be called a slut whether I behaved according to other people's standards or not," she wrote. "So, I decided to take the power out of that word and reclaim it. I said f—k it, hoe is life. But don’t get me wrong—this self-proclaimed hoe is a powerful woman and an unapologetic feminist."

