Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Trump AdministrationTom Price Apologizes After Using Taxpayer Money for Private Jet Flights
Heath and Human Services Secretary Tom Price participates in an event to promote the flu vaccine at the National Press Club Sept. 28, 2017 in Washington.
celebrities50 Cent Says Donald Trump's Campaign Offered Him $500,000 to Help Appeal to Black Voters
Curtis Jackson III aka 50 Cent attends the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoWhat to Know About The Impact of the Jones Act on Puerto Rico Aid
PUERTORICO-WEATHER-HURRICANE-CARRIBEAN-GASOLINE
Politics

How Will President Trump's Tax Plan Work?

Zeke J Miller
3:41 PM ET

More than 24 hours after the release of the GOP's tax plan and there are more questions than answers about how it will affect everyday Americans. Corporations would get a tax break on earnings and reduced rates to repatriate overseas reserves. The impact on the highest wage-earners, like President Trump, seems clear, with the elimination of the alternative minimum tax, the estate tax and the lowering of the top tax rate providing substantial benefit. For the lowest earners, the doubling of the standard deduction should move more people to the "zero" bracket. It's those in the middle—the middle class that Trump has said he wants to help — that is the most opaque, with officials withholding their precise income ranges for the new brackets, as well as the details on which deductions will stay or go. Of course, all of this now goes to congressional committees to sort out. There, many Republicans aren't confident about being able to pass the massive — and expensive — tax cut package in one go. And politically, some in the GOP would be happy with just a symbolic cut that falls far short of broad tax reform, because it would give them the ability to confect a legislative victory before the midterm elections.

How Donald Trump's NFL criticism fits his broader political playbook. The GOP grapples with Roy Moore's victory. And tech is in the hot seat.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Inside Donald Trump’s Latest Battle Against the NFL
Why he bounces back [TIME]

$5 Trillion Question for Trump Tax Plan: How to Pay for It?
GOP leaves out the details [Associated Press]

Related

Heath and Human Services Secretary Tom Price participates in an event to promote the flu vaccine at the National Press Club Sept. 28, 2017 in Washington.
Trump AdministrationTom Price Apologizes After Using Taxpayer Money for Private Jet Flights
Trump Administration
Tom Price Apologizes After Using Taxpayer Money for Private Jet Flights

Twitter, With Accounts Linked to Russia, to Face Congress Over Role in Election
Latest tech company in the crosshairs [New York Times]

Trump's Tax Plan Could Actually Benefit Wealthy People Like Him
Despite his claims to the contrary [USA Today]

Senate Republicans Have Never Heard of Roy Moore
Numerous GOP senators said they were not familiar with the Alabama Senate candidate’s controversial views — but they want him elected. [Politico]

An Unlikely Salesman for the Republican Party's Tax Plan
The Treasury Secretary's latest test [TIME]

newsletter
Politics NewsletterSign up to receive the day’s top political stories. View Sample

Sound Off

"I have so many friends that are owners. And they're in a box. I mean, I've spoken to a couple of them. They say, we are in a situation where we have to do something. I think they're afraid of their players, if you want to know the truth." — President Trump on the NFL to Fox and Friends Thursday

"I can't guarantee anything. You can always find a unique family somewhere." — Gary Cohn, the director of the White House Economic Council, asked by ABC whether he could state unequivocally that middle class families wouldn't see a tax increase under the GOP plan

Bits and Bites

Republicans Are Optimistic About Tax Reform. But It Could Face the Same Trouble as Health Care [TIME]

Roy Moore’s Alabama Victory Sets Off Talk of a G.O.P. Insurrection [New York Times]

5 Takeaways From the GOP Tax Framework [Wall Street Journal]

Kelly folds Navarro’s trade shop into National Economic Council [Politico]

Here's why Trump's tax plan will hit Californians especially hard [LA Times]

With Tax Cuts on the Table, Once-Mighty Deficit Hawks Hardly Chirp [New York Times]

Trump adviser 'can't guarantee' taxes won't go up for middle class [ABC]

The Senate Will Subpoena Paul Manafort to Testify at a Public Hearing on the Russia Investigation [TIME]

'Liberals Say We Helped Trump': Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back at President's Tweet Criticizing Facebook [TIME]

Bannon’s Back and Targeting China [Bloomberg]

Even Republicans Can't Stand the Republican Congress [TIME]

'I'm Back.' Steve Scalise Returns to Capitol Hill 3 Months After GOP Baseball Shooting [Associated Press]

President Trump Waives Jones Act So That Puerto Rico Can Get Much-Needed Aid [Associated Press]

Donald Trump: NFL Owners Are Afraid of Their Players [TIME]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME