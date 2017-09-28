Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Natural DisastersHow We Can Stop Earthquakes From Killing People Before They Even Hit
mexico city earthquake damage
celebritiesWhy Amber Rose Decided to Reclaim the Word 'Slut'
Dancing With The Stars Cast Visits Planet Hollywood
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsCharlie Sykes: Roy Moore Signals the End of the Republican Party
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama.
viral

Taylor Swift Just Confirmed a Popular Fan Theory About Her New Music

Cady Lang
12:05 PM ET

While Taylor Swift has kept a relatively low profile since dropping the first singles from her upcoming album Reputation, a new behind-the-scenes video about her buzzworthy and reference-laden music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" reveals a major confirmation of a popular fan theory about the song.

In one of the scenes in the music video, Taylor is seen robbing a streaming company with her girl gang, who are all clad in cat masks, in the manner of a bank robbery.

Swifties hypothesized that the cat masks were an homage to Taylor's cat, Olivia Benson, something that Swift confirms herself by pointing out how the masks could have looked even more similar to Olivia if they had just tweaked the ears a bit. Swift also talks about the heist scene, saying that "the absolute idiocy of this scene is that we're robbing a streaming company as if they have a vault of cash."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME