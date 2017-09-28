Ideas
Young man holding cell phone waiting for car
Young man, businessman holding his cell phone looking at app waiting for a car on a beautiful sunny day looking, Commuting to work, lunch date, meeting or going to the airport, cell phone Nisian Hughes—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Rideshare Startups Could Tackle the Senior-Transport Crisis

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Can rideshare startups tackle the senior-transport crisis?

By Tanya Snyder in Politico

2. Door-to-door campaigning probably doesn’t work on swing voters.

By Dylan Matthews at Vox

3. Egg whites might unlock the flexible electronics of the future.

By Lisa Zyga at Phys.org

4. There are unexpected benefits from getting lost in translation.

By Edward Gibson in Aeon

5. It’s never good to fight in front of your kids, but it’s possible to do it right.

By Alexis Blue at the University of Arizona

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME