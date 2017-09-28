Rideshare Startups Could Tackle the Senior-Transport Crisis

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Can rideshare startups tackle the senior-transport crisis?

By Tanya Snyder in Politico

2. Door-to-door campaigning probably doesn’t work on swing voters.

By Dylan Matthews at Vox

3. Egg whites might unlock the flexible electronics of the future.

By Lisa Zyga at Phys.org

4. There are unexpected benefits from getting lost in translation.

By Edward Gibson in Aeon

5. It’s never good to fight in front of your kids, but it’s possible to do it right.

By Alexis Blue at the University of Arizona

