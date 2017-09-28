TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 27: Prince Harry with Hayley Henson, wife of British Paralympian Dave Henson and their two-year-old daughter Emily attend the Seated Volleyball on day 5 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 27, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince Harry has fallen victim to snack theft at the hands of a crafty little girl.

A clip from the U. K. vs. Denmark volleyball game at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday night shows the the royal deep in conversation, leaving himself wide open. The video also captured two-year-old Emily Henson helping herself to several handfuls of Prince Harry's buttery popcorn. Henson is the daughter of the prince's paralympian friend David Henson, who competed at the first Invictus Games. The family was attending the game with the prince, according to The Telegraph .

Sitting in her mother's lap, the young girl made away with several handfuls before the prince noticed she was more interested in his snack than the match. From then on out, the hammy royal gave her his full attention, feeding her popcorn, and making a whole range of silly faces to her delight.

England defeated Denmark at volleyball, but this interaction officially wins.

Watch below.

Great shot as toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn. 2 yo Emily is daughter of @InvictusToronto supporter @leglessBDH pic.twitter.com/E55jEb7mNB - Ben (@benenglanditv) September 27, 2017

The Prince created the international sporting event for wounded and sick military personnel following his two tours in Afghanistan.