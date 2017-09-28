Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Crime'I Hope She Dies.' Woman Tried to Kill Baby Girl With Drug-Laced Breast Milk, Police Say
Fort Wayne Map City Straight Pin Vintage
CrimeMother Says She Duct-Taped Her 11-Year-Old Son to a Chair and Left Him in the Basement
Have a seat--interrogation room
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsDeepak Chopra: What to Say When Your Coworker Wants to Talk Politics
Trump
Day 5: Invictus Games Toronto 2017
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 27: Prince Harry with Hayley Henson, wife of British Paralympian Dave Henson and their two-year-old daughter Emily attend the Seated Volleyball on day 5 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 27, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang—WireImage
viral

This Little Girl Stealing Prince Harry's Popcorn Is Everything

Ashley Hoffman
10:47 AM ET

Prince Harry has fallen victim to snack theft at the hands of a crafty little girl.

A clip from the U. K. vs. Denmark volleyball game at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday night shows the the royal deep in conversation, leaving himself wide open. The video also captured two-year-old Emily Henson helping herself to several handfuls of Prince Harry's buttery popcorn. Henson is the daughter of the prince's paralympian friend David Henson, who competed at the first Invictus Games. The family was attending the game with the prince, according to The Telegraph.

Sitting in her mother's lap, the young girl made away with several handfuls before the prince noticed she was more interested in his snack than the match. From then on out, the hammy royal gave her his full attention, feeding her popcorn, and making a whole range of silly faces to her delight.

England defeated Denmark at volleyball, but this interaction officially wins.

Watch below.

The Prince created the international sporting event for wounded and sick military personnel following his two tours in Afghanistan.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME