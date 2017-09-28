Newsfeed
celebrities

Rihanna Issues Heartfelt Plea Calling on Donald Trump to Help Puerto Rico

Megan McCluskey
10:52 AM ET

Rihanna has issued a heartfelt plea calling on President Donald Trump to send aid to Puerto Rico in the wake of the devastation Hurricane Maria wrought on the U.S. territory earlier this month.

The Fenty Beauty creator took to Twitter Thursday to share a cover of The Daily News imploring Trump to support Puerto Rico in its time of need. "No food, no water, no power, no medical care for the dying," it reads. "Puerto Rico needs more help, Mr. President."

Rih also added her own appeal about the territory's dire situation. "Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!" she wrote. "Don't let your people die like this."

Maria — a Category 4 storm when it hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 — killed 16 people and left more than 3.4 million without power for what could be more than a month. Governor Ricardo Rosselló has issued a statement pleading for help for his "essentially devastated" island.

