Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Crime'I Hope She Dies.' Woman Tried to Kill Baby Girl With Drug-Laced Breast Milk, Police Say
Fort Wayne Map City Straight Pin Vintage
CrimeMother Says She Duct-Taped Her 11-Year-Old Son to a Chair and Left Him in the Basement
Have a seat--interrogation room
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsDeepak Chopra: What to Say When Your Coworker Wants to Talk Politics
Trump
Senate Leadership Hold News Conferences Following Weekly Policy Luncheon Meetings
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, speaks as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, right, listens during a news conference after a Republican policy meeting luncheon at the U.S. Capitol. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Congress

Even Republicans Can't Stand the Republican Congress

Alana Abramson
10:28 AM ET

Republican voters are not happy with their party's stalled efforts to pass legislation through a Congress where they have full control, according to a new poll.

The Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday found that 61% of Republican voters disapprove of the the way their party is navigating Congress, while only 32% approve. Overall, 78% of American voters disapprove of the job Republicans are doing in Congress, and only 15% approve.

Those are grim statistics for Republicans with the 2018 midterm elections on the horizon. Forty-four percent of independent voters said they want Democrats to regain control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 elections, and 47% said they want Democrats to regain control of the Senate. Currently, 63% of voters disapprove of the job Democrats are doing in Congress, according to the poll.

With the exception of a Hurricane Harvey relief bill that simultaneously extended the debt ceiling for three months — the result of negotiations between President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi — Republicans have yet to enact a significant piece of legislation since the Trump took office. They have also failed to fulfill their years-long pledge to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law.

The dissatisfaction extends to Trump, too: 57% of voters disapprove of the way the President is handling his job, 59% do not think he is honest, and 67% do not think he is level headed. His Twitter habit also remains widely unpopular; 69% want him to stop tweeting.

The poll, conducted from Sept. 21-26, has a margin of error of plus or minus e.1 percentage points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME