Meghan McCain visits at SiriusXM Studios on October 15, 2014 in New York City. Photograph by Robin Marchant—Getty
Entertainment

Meghan McCain Is Coming to The View as a New Co-Host

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:24 AM ET

Meghan McCain is joining The View as a co-host in October, according to a new report.

McCain, a writer and daughter of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain is meant to fill what the show sees as a void of conservative voices on the ABC morning show, according to Variety. ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.

The news comes after McCain left Fox News, where she co-hosted the program Outnumbered. After announcing her departure, McCain tweeted, "I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success."

The View has been making a number of casting changes, including stints by Nicolle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure and Jedidiah Bila.

